The Sacrament of Confirmation - Homily

Confirmation, 19 May
2021, Redfield
We tie Pentecost and the Sacrament of Confirmation to each
other in our thinking and teaching. Both on that day in Jerusalem and for us
here this evening in Redfield, the Holy Spirit fills and empowers us for
mission …if we let Him. We are graced by the Third Person of the Most Blessed
Trinity not only to better resist sin and more perfectly love God and our
neighbor, but also like the apostles on that first Pentecost to be enabled to
proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ to all the world. Thanks to the
Sacrament of Confirmation, God the Holy Spirit flanks us in our witness to the
world on behalf of that Good News, that joy is ours for now and for all
eternity as well in unbounded measure, when we bind our lives and destiny to
that of Christ for the sake of the life of the world.
Bishop DeGrood sent me the letters you wrote to explain why
you were looking forward to being confirmed. Young people your age in
Switzerland write similar letters to their bishops for Confirmation. It is good
to remember that ours is a universal Church and even if we speak different
languages, we have a lot in common, especially when it comes to our Catholic
faith. The truth is that way. One of its characteristics is that it is
universal: there is no such thing as your truth and my truth, but only the one
truth about life which comes to us from God alone in Jesus Christ by way of the
teaching office of His Holy Church.
Confirmation is about strengthening us in our faith,
strengthening us to fight against sin in our lives and against all that is
wrong in our world. You can only be confirmed once. The Sacrament of
Confirmation, like Baptism and Holy Orders, leaves an indelible mark on our
souls. It is the custom in many places in the Church to plan Confirmation at
some point in a young person’s high school years. It is important however to
remember that Confirmation should always be seen as yoked or tied to Baptism.
The two sacraments, Baptism and Confirmation, belong together. That helps
explain why we do not administer the Anointing of the Sick to infants and
children in danger of death, but rather we confirm them to complete their
Christian initiation and thereby strengthen them for severe illness and
possible death.
There
is nothing magical about Confirmation. Although the grace and gifts of the Holy
Spirit are always bestowed, it is important that we receive the sacrament well
disposed. Making a good confession is part of that preparation, but I hope as
well that all the confirmands, their parents and families, their sponsors, and
the parish communities both here in Redfield and in Mellette have been praying
for a worthy and a fruitful outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon you. Everything
we do, we do in freedom. God the Holy Spirit does not take us over by force but
responds to our invitation to Him to come into our hearts and lives and
transform us by His grace.
I mentioned at the beginning the Pentecost Novena in the
midst of which we find ourselves. These are nine days during which the Church
prays that the gift of the Holy Spirit would be renewed in each one of us. Thinking
more generally about novenas and prayer in the life of a Catholic, young or old,
we can understand that beyond our daily prayer, which besides Sunday Mass is
our usual contact with the Lord Who accompanies us through life, we can
dedicate special time, such as during a novena, to ask of the Lord some special
favor for us and those we love. Besides the Pentecost novena for the grace of
the Holy Spirit, “Lord, send out your Spirit, and
renew the face of the earth”, I am reminded of the Divine Mercy novena,
which starts on Holy Thursday and asks special favors of the Lord for us poor
sinners.
My message then to you and to all gathered here this evening?
Rejoice in the grace of Confirmation! Know yourselves through this sacrament to
be strengthened by the power of the Holy Spirit! Pray every day, morning, noon,
and night, for the Lord to stand by you, and to protect you and all those whom
you love! Be confident and brave in your personal struggle against Satan, the
father of lies! Let Christ’s light shine in your heart and through you brighten
the world, simply for the sake of joy and for our well-founded hope in the life
of the world to come.
The little old catechism I learned as a child, and with which
I am sure that at least your grandparents are familiar, started off with the
question: “Why did God make me?” The answer: “God made me to know, love and
serve Him in this life, so as to be happy with Him forever in heaven.” It is as
simple as that. Nothing else should complicate your life or make you swerve off
course.
“Lord,
send out your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth”!
PROPERANTES ADVENTUM DIEI DEI
