Sunday, May 9, 2021

Mary, Our Mother and Defense

 


6th Sunday of Easter

at St. Mary’s in Salem

8-9 May 2021

Acts 10:25-26, 34-35, 44-48

1 Jn 4:7-10

Jn 15:9-17

 

Praised be Jesus Christ!

        For Matins of the Saturday Office of the Blessed Virgin Mary the Absolution reads as follows in English:

        “By the prayers and the merits of blessed Mary ever Virgin and of all the Saints, may the Lord lead us to the kingdom of heaven.”

        In this month of May, we should talk a bit about the Blessed Mother in the life of the Church, in your life and in mine. Mother’s Day lends itself quite well as a starting point to this reflection. The object of this reflection would be to better understand Mary’s role as our intercessor before her Son. Let’s start with Mother’s Day!

        Small children nowadays draw lots of pictures. I cannot remember doing that so much when I was little, except for Mother’s Day. Every year, we children at home would draw and color pictures of flowers for Mom. They were intended to represent our gift to her of the bedding plants which it was still too early to buy and plant for danger of frost up in Moorhead, MN, by Fargo. In my childhood, we were never wanting for anything important, but there was no such thing as a money allowance that we could save up to buy Mom something on her special day. Dad with Mom would go to the greenhouse to do the buying later once the danger of frost had passed, but for Mother’s Day we children did the drawing. The bedding plants we gave her every year were always the same: geraniums, petunias, marigolds, and alyssum. When I got too big for drawing pictures for Mom, I got to plant those flowers for her once she and Dad brought them home.

        Some half-grown-up people might not approve of this little Mother’s Day ritual, but for us and I think for my mother too it was an important ritual to demonstrate in a special way our love and appreciation for each other, children for mother and mother for children. I know Mother enjoyed the trip to the greenhouse, but she enjoyed our colored pictures no less. Mother’s Day was our time to express in a simple but more formal fashion the love and appreciation we had all year long for our mother. That is how love works, children do not initiate the process or exchange, but rather respond to the great and ongoing gift of our parents’ love and the sacrifices they make for us.

        One of the central teachings from Scripture for this Sunday is precisely that: love does not begin with me.

    “In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as expiation for our sins.”

        “It was not you who chose me, but I who chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name he may give you. This I command you: love one another.”

Love as a gift and a relationship begins elsewhere, namely, in God. We call God the Creator of all things and that includes the virtue of love. It is our calling, our duty to respond to His great love. But because Almighty God the Father is unseen, I come to know of God’s love for me in the witness of the person and life of Jesus Christ. 2000 years have come and gone since Jesus stood in our midst, and so I rely on other witnesses to draw me into the great mystery of divine love. The school, even with its imperfections, for understanding all this is the human family. Children learn to love by being loved by adults, first and foremost by their parents at home. We know too, that people normally receive the gift of faith within the context of the family. To say that the family is the little Church, the place where faith is passed on, is common knowledge for us Catholics. To understand faith bound absolutely to hope and to love takes our reflection to a whole different level. The family is the primary school of divine love.

“In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as expiation for our sins.”

In much the same way, the saints and the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, play an essential part in God’s plan for showing us His love. Jesus, Son of God and Son of Mary, gave us His Mother as a help to understand this great mystery. From the Cross, Jesus gave His Mother to the beloved disciple, St. John, with the words to her “Behold your son” and to him “Behold your mother”. It was as if Jesus were speaking to us in that John stands there at the foot of the Cross on our behalf, accepting Mary and taking her home as his own mother.

It is not uncommon to run into non-Catholic Christians who have little or no veneration, no love and little respect for the Blessed Virgin. Their excuse for withholding from Mary that childlike love we should have for her in imitation of her Son Jesus is simply nonsense. They claim that venerating/honoring, not adoring or worshiping which we owe only to God, takes away from Jesus our only Savior. The constant teaching from the very first days of Christ’s Church is that Mary and the saints inspire us; they lead us to the Lord.

This teaching also spares us from any sort of determinism, which would exclude the possibility of coming to faith, hope and love in a dysfunctional family. We are not condemned, if our parents fail us. We are baptized into the Communion of Saints. They can pray for us to God and Mary can stand in for our earthly mother or stand by her to help us grow and inspire us to a holy life.

Today we pray thankfully for our mothers both living and dead. If we can, we find simple, but honest ways to thank them for love and life.

 It is May and that is Mary’s month. “By the prayers and the merits of blessed Mary ever Virgin and of all the Saints, may the Lord lead us to the kingdom of heaven.”

Praised be Jesus Christ!

 PROPERANTES ADVENTUM DIEI DEI


