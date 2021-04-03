Saturday, April 3, 2021

How Things Are or Should be in God's House

 


Holy Thursday – Evening Mass

of the Lord’s Supper

at St. Mary’s in Salem - 1 April 2021

 

Ex 12:1-8, 11-14

1 Cor 11:23-26

Jn 13:1-15

 

Praised be Jesus Christ!

        Let me say a little this evening about two of the images which define our celebration of Holy Thursday, the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper: first, Jesus washing the feet of His disciples at the Last Supper before He died upon the Cross for our salvation and, secondly, the blood of the Passover lamb on the doorposts of the houses where the children of Israel ate that sacred meal.

        Foot washing!

All six years that I was stationed in Port of Spain, Trinidad, I celebrated the days of the Sacred Triduum with a group of lay people in a cloistered convent of Dominican nuns. The sisters were few in number, elderly and mostly sick. The people who came to their convent for Holy Week were the same ones who throughout the rest of the year kept an eye on the sisters and saw to it that they got to the doctor and were otherwise cared for. You might say those good lay people washed the feet of the sisters day in and day out all year long. On Holy Thursday evening, at the invitation of the sisters, I, the Pope’s representative in the Caribbean, came and ceremonially washed the feet of 12 men and boys. In a sense, I was doing it on the sisters’ behalf to return thanks to those good lay people, who cared for them and clearly showed they understood Jesus’ teaching about the foot washing.  

Since COVID has sort of cancelled the foot washing, I thought I would concentrate more this evening on our recalling that at the Last Supper we have the institution of the Eucharist, of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

The second image: the blood on the doorposts, marking the homes of the Hebrews to be spared from death by the angel sent by God to kill the firstborn of Egypt!

Tonight, in a special way, we celebrate the very heart, the center of our Catholic life, which was so eloquently described by St. Paul in the passage just quoted from 1 Corinthians 11:

“I received from the Lord what I also handed on to you, that the Lord Jesus, on the night he was handed over, took bread… For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the death of the Lord until he comes.”

 Yes, Holy Thursday is all about Christ’s saving death upon the Cross. This evening, we come to understand it better through the images of two sacrificial meals: first, in Egypt the ritual meal of the Passover lamb, sacrificed, not only to be consumed by the people ready to march out of slavery in Egypt, but that their homes could be marked with its blood and they be spared from the angel of death. God’s Chosen People were fed and thus strengthened for their journey out of Egypt, out of the house of slavery and eventually after 40 years in the desert into the Promised Land.

That Passover meal, celebrated before the Exodus and repeated annually by Israel, prefigured the Holy Eucharist and the Good News of our being saved in Christ’s Blood shed upon the Cross. At this Holy Sacrifice we are nourished with the Body of Christ and by His Blood truly saved from everlasting death.

Lots of people, when they come to confession, accuse themselves of being distracted at Mass. They say that their thoughts are not centered on what is happening at the altar. A lot more of us should probably recognize that we are guilty of not being focused or not making an honest effort to play our proper role in the Holy Sacrifice. Not all these distractions are our fault; the situation is far from hopeless as we can always do better both as individuals and as a congregation. Let me mention just a few suggestions in hopes of motivating one and all to a deeper awareness of what we are all about in the Holy Eucharist!

We need to prepare ourselves for Mass. Our whole life should be a preparation to get the most out of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. That means living a good and holy life, faithful to God’s commands, cultivating a life of personal prayer and being charitable to our neighbors. It also means using the Sacrament of Penance not just to free our souls of mortal sin, but also to dispose our hearts to encounter Jesus and receive Him worthily in Holy Communion. Truth to be told, although it may not be a big thing, getting cleaned up and dressing properly for church can make a big difference in how we encounter the living God at Mass.

Perhaps the biggest element in terms of our immediate preparation for Mass, of getting ready to encounter the Lord at Mass is the Communion fast. For the lay faithful that means refraining from solid food certainly, but really abstaining from everything but water for an hour before it is time to receive Holy Communion. It also means being punctual and getting to church in enough time to say our private prayers in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament. St. Mary’s in Salem has the tradition of praying the Rosary before Mass. We start a half hour before Mass to leave those last ten minutes before the hour as quiet time in church. Speaking of which, the interior of the church is quiet space reserved for you and the Lord. It is not a place for conversation. Silence in church is very important. It not only sets the proper atmosphere, but just like our genuflection before the altar clearly indicates that we know Whose House this is and Who it is Who rules the universe.

Over the years, Holy Communion time has caused me personally the greatest amount of concern and often sorrow. In most places around the world, but especially here in the United States, the distribution of Holy Communion is rushed for no good reason. I say no good reason, because gone are the days, even in big cities, where you must have people in and out of church in 50 minutes so that the parking lot can be emptied in time for the next Mass. With or without the parking lot rush, that is also my personal objection to Communion distributed standing in the center aisle. It takes away people’s composure and sometimes even their freedom to focus on the Lord Who comes to them in Holy Communion. At the rehearsal with the confirmands and their sponsors on the 17th of March before Confirmation with Bishop DeGrood, I did a little catechesis explaining why I really like the way Communion is distributed here in St. Mary’s. The parish is fortunate to have a Communion rail covered with an altar cloth which makes clear that the Communion rail is an extension of the altar itself. It is a beautiful and powerful image. Here at St. Mary’s you can come up and kneel at the rail with your hands under the cloth to receive Communion on the tongue. You may receive Communion in the hand kneeling if you so choose. You can come up and stand at the rail to receive either on the tongue or in the hand. We are talking about absolute freedom to choose among the options for Communion approved by the Church. Thanks to the rail, you have time to compose yourself and think about the King of kings and Lord of lords Who comes to you in His fulness, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.

The Lord feeds you and saves you from everlasting death. Do your part to welcome Him with all due respect and devotion!

At the end of Mass this evening we will transfer to the Altar of Repose the Holy Eucharist reserved for Holy Communion on Good Friday. The church will remain open until midnight so that you can keep company with Jesus and express your loving gratitude to Him for the gift of His very Self. For the first part of that time, I will be back in the confessional for all who wish. Remember that because Holy Saturday’s Easter Vigil is different, that this evening and tomorrow, Good Friday, after the conclusion of the 1:30 pm Liturgy will be your last organized opportunities for confession before Easter.

Praised be Jesus Christ!

